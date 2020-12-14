Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Pink Martini

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Everyone's favorite "little orchestra" Pink Martini brings some much-needed holiday cheer to your living room this December with a pair of brand new streaming concert events.

Celebrate the season with "Home for the Holidays: A Pink Martini Holiday Spectacular," and ring in the new year with "Good Riddance 2020!" These performances, filmed in front of the 35-foot Christmas tree at Pink Martini's World Headquarters in Portland, include Pink Martini fan favorites alongside holiday classics old and new.

Featuring lead singer China Forbes, with very special guest appearances by Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Sofi von Trapp, and Cantor Ida Rae Cahana, these shows are fun for the whole family.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Home For The Holidays: A Pink Martini Holiday Spectacular &

Good Riddance 2020!

WHEN: Thursday, December 17 at 9 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 31 at 9 p.m. EST

WHERE: Virtual performances

COST: Tickets are $15 per show. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

