Kentucky Performing Arts presents Evil Dead: With Live Commentary from Bruce Campbell. The event takes place on January 23 at 9 p.m. EST.

Tickets are $25 per device. VIP Tickets are $50 and include Livestream, video on demand, and a limited edition poster. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Have you ever dreamed of watching your favorite movie with the star from that flick? Now is your chance to hand over the remote control to the stars and let them guide you through your favorites like you have never experienced it before. Join the celebrity watch party and relive the movie through the eyes of the star - pausing the action to explain scenes, tell unknown stories, or provide funny tidbits of trivia.

Watch as Bruce Campbell, legend, actor, producer, writer, director, best-selling author and cult hero, hosts a worldwide virtual viewing of the 1981 Sam Raimi classic, Evil Dead.

While viewing the film, Campbell will share memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions from the chat.