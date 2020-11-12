Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances will take place November 14, 21, 27 at 8 p.m., December 5 and 19 at 8 p.m., December 13 at 7.

Improv legends and "Whose Line is it Anyway?" veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood unleash a wild, comedic ride with "Stream of Consciousness," an all-new, live improv show via Zoom, where the viewer is in the driver's seat.

This interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Mochrie and Sherwood to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance.

DETAILS:

Multiple Dates:

November 14, 21, 27 at 8 p.m.

December 5 and 19 at 8 p.m.

December 13 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Performance- Zoom

COST: Tickets are $35. Each ticket allows viewing on one device. Audience capacity is limited.

On sale at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

