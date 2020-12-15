Kentucky Performing Arts Presents BIG BAND HOLIDAYS With The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra & Wynton Marsalis

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The holiday season is upon us and that means it's time for Big Band Holidays!

Join Kentucky Performing Arts for a virtual, family-friendly concert featuring big band arrangements of holiday classics. Enjoy performances by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling, Rubén Blades, Ashley Pezzotti, and many more.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Big Band Holidays featuring The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

WHEN: Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m. EST

Available on demand through Saturday, December 26

WHERE: Virtual performance

COST: Tickets are $25. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.