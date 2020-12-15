Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents BIG BAND HOLIDAYS With The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra & Wynton Marsalis
The concert will take place Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m. EST.
The holiday season is upon us and that means it's time for Big Band Holidays!
Join Kentucky Performing Arts for a virtual, family-friendly concert featuring big band arrangements of holiday classics. Enjoy performances by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling, Rubén Blades, Ashley Pezzotti, and many more.
DETAILS:
WHAT: Big Band Holidays featuring The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
WHEN: Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m. EST
Available on demand through Saturday, December 26
WHERE: Virtual performance
COST: Tickets are $25. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.
