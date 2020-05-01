Kentucky Performing Arts #KPAatHOME Performance Series to Continue Into May

In recent weeks, during the statewide shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kentucky Performing Arts has provided arts experiences to the public through its online #KPAatHome series, supporting local performers and artists. With sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is thrilled to announce the program will continue through the month of May.

The continued series, with the performance schedule to be announced early next week, will be curated each week by local artists themselves. Next week's performances have been curated by Jecorey "1200" Arthur. Upcoming weekly curators will include Carly Johnson, Ben Sollee and Scott Carney.

"We are proud of our ability to move quickly and gather a diverse range of performances to continue bringing arts experiences to people as well as offering ongoing support to many artists who bring so much to the vibrancy of our community," said Kim Baker, president & CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts.

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





