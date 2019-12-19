Kentucky Performing Arts In Collaboration With Louisville Public Media Presents KENTUCKY, USA

Kentucky, USA: The Great Indoors will be hosted by Ben Sollee on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St

Tickets start at $20. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Kentucky-born musician and host Ben Sollee has teamed up with The Kentucky Center to launch his new radio show, Kentucky, USA, in front of a live audience.

Sollee had his start performing as part of the onstage cast of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour. Since then, he has travelled the world; created music for stage, screen and virtual reality; earned an Emmy Award for his 2018 score "Base Ballet;" and curated hundreds of live events, including experiences for the Speed Art Museum and Lincoln Center.

Audience members can expect big laughs with an onstage cast, including Damaris Phillips, Greg and Abigail Maupin, Brigid Kaelin, Mark Charles, and Tara Anderson, supported by live foley from beatboxing champion, Rayul.

The program will feature musical guest Dawn Landes and best-selling author Silas House.





