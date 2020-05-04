Kentucky Performing Arts Announces #KPAatHome Show Schedule

Kentucky Performing Arts is thrilled to announce another week of virtual performances with #KPAatHome. With sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, the program will continue through the month of May, providing arts experiences to the public and supporting local performers and artists amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming weeks, shows will be curated by local artists, including Carly Johnson, Ben Sollee and Scott Carney. This week's lineup is curated by Jecorey "1200" Arthur. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday May 5, 8-8:30 p.m.: DJ Kym Williams

Wednesday, May 6, 8-9 p.m.: Phillip Hancock

Thursday, May 7, 8-8:30. p.m.: Jacqui Blue

Friday, May 8, 8-8:30 p.m.: Maestro J

Saturday, May 9, 8-8:30 p.m.: Hannah Drake and Friends

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





