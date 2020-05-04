Kentucky Performing Arts Announces #KPAatHome Show Schedule

Article Pixel May. 4, 2020  

Kentucky Performing Arts Announces #KPAatHome Show Schedule

Kentucky Performing Arts is thrilled to announce another week of virtual performances with #KPAatHome. With sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, the program will continue through the month of May, providing arts experiences to the public and supporting local performers and artists amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming weeks, shows will be curated by local artists, including Carly Johnson, Ben Sollee and Scott Carney. This week's lineup is curated by Jecorey "1200" Arthur. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday May 5, 8-8:30 p.m.: DJ Kym Williams

Wednesday, May 6, 8-9 p.m.: Phillip Hancock

Thursday, May 7, 8-8:30. p.m.: Jacqui Blue

Friday, May 8, 8-8:30 p.m.: Maestro J

Saturday, May 9, 8-8:30 p.m.: Hannah Drake and Friends

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Louisville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Solo Show By John Fisher: SHARKS!
  • BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Redhouse Arts Center to Stream ALMOST, MAINE