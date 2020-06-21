Kentucky Opera Reimagines 2020-21 Season

Due to the pandemic, Kentucky Opera is reimagining its 2020-21 season.

A statement was released on the opera's website from Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director.

"In mid-March Kentucky Opera responded to the pandemic by suspending, indefinitely, our final production of the year, the youth opera Robin Hood, and all end-of-season fundraising and school activities," she writes. "Now, we have had to make the difficult decision to reimagine our 20/21 season."

"We are honoring the contracts with our artists to bring their skills and talents to you with a reimagined artistic season and school programs."

She goes on to say that thanks to the Emerging Strong Fund created by the Board of Directors any donation over and above the amount of last year's annual gift (and first-time donations!) will be matched, up to $150,000.

"Kentucky Opera will emerge strong from this crisis and continue to produce time proven masterpieces and exciting new works that engage our minds and hearts together," she said.

The opera is already working to secure its 2021-22 season.

Read the full statement at https://kyopera.org/kentucky-opera-reimagines-brown-forman-20-21-season/.

Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You