Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2021

pixeltracker

Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz takes a very different stylistic approach on his new holiday album, “Gifts of the Season”.

Oct. 19, 2021  

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2021

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021, with Special Guests Johnathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Introducing Rebecca Jade, Sunday, December 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre. Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Twenty-two years after releasing his first Christmas-themed set, Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz takes a very different stylistic approach on his new holiday album, "Gifts of the Season". The collection brings a buoyant, soul/funk/pop sound to Christmas classics across different eras. The album also includes one Koz original - "A Prayer for Peace," -- and "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" featuring Jonathan Butler.

In a recording career that has lasted nearly three decades, Dave Koz has received numerous honors and achievements, including nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for numerous U.S. presidents and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Koz also appeared on mutiple television shows, such as "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Tonight Show," "Entertainment Tonight" and more.

He completed a four-year term on the GRAMMY Foundation Artists Committee and has served as National Trustee for the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS). In addition to being a Platinum-selling artist, Koz is well known for his work as an entrepreneur, humanitarian, instrumental music advocate and radio host.


Related Articles View More Louisville Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Mug
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Palm Beach Opera Announces Cast For Historic 2022 Season
  • Veteran's Day Week Presentations of Pulitzer-Nominated Play, WAR WORDS to Be Presented In NYC, L.A. & More
  • Kravis Center To Present Award-Winning Jazz Pianist & Singer Diana Krall, April 25
  • Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners of 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW