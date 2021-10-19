Kentucky Performing Arts presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021, with Special Guests Johnathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Introducing Rebecca Jade, Sunday, December 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre. Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Twenty-two years after releasing his first Christmas-themed set, Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz takes a very different stylistic approach on his new holiday album, "Gifts of the Season". The collection brings a buoyant, soul/funk/pop sound to Christmas classics across different eras. The album also includes one Koz original - "A Prayer for Peace," -- and "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" featuring Jonathan Butler.

In a recording career that has lasted nearly three decades, Dave Koz has received numerous honors and achievements, including nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for numerous U.S. presidents and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Koz also appeared on mutiple television shows, such as "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Tonight Show," "Entertainment Tonight" and more.

He completed a four-year term on the GRAMMY Foundation Artists Committee and has served as National Trustee for the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS). In addition to being a Platinum-selling artist, Koz is well known for his work as an entrepreneur, humanitarian, instrumental music advocate and radio host.