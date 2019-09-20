Improvised Rock Opera Comes To NKU SOTA

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will be hosting a free performance of "ANARCHY: the improvised rock opera" on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. in Corbett Theatre. A masterclass with the cast will take place earlier that day at 11 a.m.

ANARCHY is a completely sung, completely improvised rock opera featuring Chicago's finest musical improvisers. Specializing in long-form narratives composed of grounded characters with something to fight for, ANARCHY gets you rocking out and fighting the power. Established in 2013, ANARCHY has rocked various Chicago stages including The Annoyance, the Second City Training Center, iO Chicago, and Stage773 to name a few.

For more information or to reserve a spot, please contact Charlie Roetting at roettingc1@nku.edu or the NKU SOTA Theatre + Dance office at (859) 572-6362.

For more information about NKU's School of the Arts, please visit nku.edu/sota or follow on social media @NKUSOTA.





