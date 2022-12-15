Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS' Comedian Joe Gatto Is Coming To The Brown Theatre

The comedian and television personality's live shows are scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Joe Gatto has announced additional dates for his ongoing, Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian and television personality's live shows are scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. local at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

JOE GATTO'S NIGHT OF COMEDY TOUR

Feb. 3, 2023 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Feb. 23, 2023 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Centre

Feb. 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 25, 2023 Birmingham, AL Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 9, 2023 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

May 11, 2023 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

May 12, 2023 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

May 13, 2023 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 19, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

May 20, 2023 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

May 21, 2023 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center

June 1, 2023 San Angelo, TX Murphey Performance Hall

June 2, 2023 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

June 3, 2023 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall

June 9, 2023 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall

June 10, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

June 11, 2023 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center Complex

June 15, 2023 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

June 16, 2023 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

June 22, 2023 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

June 23, 2023 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

June 25, 2023 London, ON Centennial Hall


Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index." He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the "Gatto Pups."



