Herb Alpert And Lani Hall Coming To The Kentucky Center In July

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater (501 West Main Street).

A legendary trumpet player, Alpert's extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1 hits, nine GRAMMY Awards, the latest from his 2014 album, “Steppin' Out,” fifteen Gold albums, fourteen Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records.

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one. In 1966, they achieved the since-unmatched feat of simultaneously having four albums in the Top 10 – and five in the Top 20. Herb Alpert also has the distinction of being the only artist who has had a #1 instrumental and a #1 vocal single.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist and producer Lani Hall started her singing career in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes's breakthrough group, Brasil '66. She left behind her city roots in Chicago and for five years performed throughout the world. While Lani's singing career took her on the road, she also focused on her writing—committing to the page her personal impressions of the world around her. Sergio Mendes further expanded her writing career by asking Lani to write the English lyrics for many of the band's Brazilian songs.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.