Eve Theatre Company to Present Louisville Premiere of WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH

Eve Theatre Company is pleased to present the Louisville premiere of WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH, a one-act play written by Lynne Kaufman.

In WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH, the famed poet returns to her burial place in West Yorkshire, England, to view the fourth replacement of her headstone. The previous ones have been defaced by feminists who have chiseled out her married name, claiming it was her husband, Ted Hughes, who caused Sylvia's death. Did he? Was her suicide at 30 a good career move? Would she do it again? And what does it tell us today?

Lynne Kaufman is the author of 20 full-length plays produced at such venues as Actors Theatre of Louisville (SHOOTING SIMONE), The Magic Theatre, Theatreworks Silicon Valley, Florida Studio Theatre, The Fountain Theatre and The Abingdon. Her plays have won numerous awards such as The Glickman for Best Play in S.F., Theatreworks for Best New Play in CA., Kennedy Center/NEA New Play Award and William Inge Theatre Festival New Play Award. Her plays have been published in Smith and Krause Best Plays by Women and by Dramatic Publishing and Dramatists Play Service.

Eve's production of WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH is directed by Scout Larken and features Susan McNeese Lynch as Sylvia. The play is stage managed by Brandi Hornbuckle and Nick Dent is the lighting designer.

WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH will be performed at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY) October 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m. and October 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. Talk Backs about Plath and the play will be offered following the October 20, 22,and 29 performances and will be hosted by Lynnell Edwards, Ph.D, Professor of English and Associate Programs Director at Spalding University's Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing.

Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more, and are available through the Kentucky Performing Arts box office, Click Here or 502.584.7777.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact a mental health professional or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. A national network of local crisis centers, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential services by trained counselors who listen, provide support, and share any resources that may be helpful. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides support over the phone and by text and chat services.

About Eve Theatre Company

Eve Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to create opportunities for women of all ages to give voice to and develop their talents in any and all aspects of theatre arts. Through performance and production across all genres, Eve explores the human experience from a female perspective and gives birth to a stronger, more vibrant community. Previous productions include: Love, Loss and What I Wore; Motherhood Out Loud; Three Viewings; The Oldest Profession; Circle Mirror Transformation; Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks; Calendar Girls; Kin; Our Mother's Brief Affair, 20th Century Blues, The Pussy Grabber Plays, and the original works, Bourbon Babes of the Bluegrass and Sisters in Song. For more information, visit evetheatrecompany.com