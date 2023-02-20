Dave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March
Performing with the original music arrangements, Halston and his world-class band bring the Sinatra sound and swagger to the stage with a swanky Vegas vibe.
Coming March 18 - From Las Vegas to the prestigious Brown Theatre in Louisville - The Sinatra Experience - a brilliant tribute starring Dave Halston. Fans will experience an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and a zesty lineup of Frank Sinatra's most popular songs.
This show is authentic - not an impersonation. Performing with the original music arrangements, Halston and his world-class band bring the Sinatra sound and swagger to the stage with a swanky Vegas vibe.
Dave's performance is so outstanding, he was chosen by Barbara Sinatra, Frank's widow, to perform at her birthday party. She called his performance "WONDERFUL!"
