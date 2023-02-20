Dave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March

What did our critic think of ANNIE at Kentucky Performing Arts? When most people think of Annie, I'm sure the first thing that comes to mind is the 80s film, starring the iconic likes of Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters. However, before that now-classic film, Annie started as a musical stage adaptation of the Little Orphan Annie comic strips. The show opened on Broadway in 1977, where it was a smash success in its own right, even before the film adaptation that would come later. The show and story have undoubtedly stood the test of time, what with numerous stage revivals, three film adaptations, and a live TV version broadcast on NBC. Not to mention every family-based community theatre in the country has had it as part of their seasons for the past 40 years.