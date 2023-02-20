Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March

Performing with the original music arrangements, Halston and his world-class band bring the Sinatra sound and swagger to the stage with a swanky Vegas vibe.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 
Coming March 18 - From Las Vegas to the prestigious Brown Theatre in Louisville - The Sinatra Experience - a brilliant tribute starring Dave Halston. Fans will experience an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and a zesty lineup of Frank Sinatra's most popular songs.

This show is authentic - not an impersonation. Performing with the original music arrangements, Halston and his world-class band bring the Sinatra sound and swagger to the stage with a swanky Vegas vibe.

Dave's performance is so outstanding, he was chosen by Barbara Sinatra, Frank's widow, to perform at her birthday party. She called his performance "WONDERFUL!"


