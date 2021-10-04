Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Music Drama A BETTER MAN Comes To Henderson

Oct. 4, 2021  

The original country musical drama from Nashville, A Better Man comes to Henderson, KY on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at the Preston Arts Center, 2660 S. Green Street. Showtime is 6:30 PM.

A Better Man, is the tale of Nora Jean Mavens, an ex-country singer married to an abusive and alcoholic husband. Nora works twelve hour days while her husband spends his days fishing and drinking whiskey. Consequently, Nora meets a suave music producer from Nashville who becomes enamored by her singing voice and the two fall in love.

The production features two of Nashville's most exciting live singing stars Tracey DeCicco and Rickey Lee Tanner. The play also stars veteran actors Mitchel Stevenson, Rob Wilds, Camryn Jerding and Drake Cunningham.

For press information call George Darden at 615-525-6191 or email georgedarden1@gmail.com. For more information about the play, visit www.abettermanplay.com.


