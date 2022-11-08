Comedian John Crist to Bring EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour To The Kentucky Center in June 2023

John Crist has announced the second leg of his upcoming Emotional Support comedy tour. Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. To meet growing demand, the comedian and internet phenomenon has extended his 2023 Emotional Support Tour, adding 22 more shows in 20 more cities to the tour's schedule.

"Definitely going to be the wildest tour we've ever undertaken! When the world seems a little bit upside down, that's when comedy is at its best. The Emotional Support tour brings everyone together for a night of laughter and fun. I think this tour is unique because we're all laughing at ourselves, how silly the world has become and how we can literally find humor in EVERYTHING! We're loading up the bus and bringing the Emotional Support tour to 40+ cities nationwide, can't wait!," says Crist.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. with all tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Emotional Support Comedy Tour - Second Leg Dates

*On Sale Nov. 14, 2022

**On Sale Nov. 18, 2022

+ Already On Sale

+Feb. 3, 2023 Bowling Green, KY SkyPAC

+Feb. 4, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

+Feb. 4, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

+Feb. 17, 2023 Saginaw, MI Temple Theatre

Feb. 18, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

+Feb. 18, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

+Feb. 25, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

+Feb. 25, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

+March 10, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

+March 11, 2023 El Paso, TX Plaza Theatre

+March 12, 2023 Midland, TX Wagner Noël PAC

+March 17, 2023 Shreveport, LA The Strand Theatre

+March 18, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Center

+March 18, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Center

March 19, 2023 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center

+March 19, 2023 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center

+March 24, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

+March 25, 2023 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

+March 31, 2023 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre

+April 1, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

+April 2, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

+April 14, 2023 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom

+April 15, 2023 Omaha, NE Holland Center

+April 16, 2023 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

*April 21, 2023 Athens, GA Classic Center

April 22, 2023 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

April 28, 2023 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

April 29, 2023 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

*May 5, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

May 6, 2023 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre

May 7, 2023 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

**May 19, 2023 Fort Collins, CO The Lincoln Center

May 20, 2023 Grand Junction, CO The Avalon Theatre

May 21, 2023 Boise, ID Morrison Center

June 3, 2023 Louisville, KY The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

June 4, 2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

June 10, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

June 11, 2023 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

June 23, 2023 Sacramento, CA SAFE Credit Union PAC

June 24, 2023 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

June 25, 2023 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre

June 30, 2023 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

July 1, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

July 2, 2023 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

About John Crist

John Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast making Pollstar's Top 100 Global Tours list in 2019 with over 197,000 tickets sold. Widely known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney," "Brands that need to be CANCELLED" plus hundreds more. John Crist has performed all over the world and in 2021 began his multi-city national theater tour called "Fresh Cuts" selling out theaters all over the United States. John has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, and Buzzfeed just to name a few.

In 2022, John released his second special, "What are We Doing," on YouTube and released his best-selling book, "Delete That," in the fall. John also has a weekly podcast called "Net Positive". When asked where he finds the inspiration to write jokes, Crist says, "I grew up in the deep south, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight homeschooled children. My first job was at Chick-fil-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you NOT write jokes?!"