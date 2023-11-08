Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Cast Set For HELLO, DOLLY! at the Carnegie

Performances run February 2-18.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Casting has been announced for HELLO, DOLLY! at the Carnegie, the blockbuster Broadway hit bursting with romance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, the musical follows the exploits of meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi over the course of one unforgettable day. Audiences will delight in one crowd-pleasing musical number after another including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and the effervescent title song. 

A favorite of Cincinnati audiences, Sara Mackie will light up the Carnegie as widow, matchmaker, and professional meddler, Dolly Levi in the beloved Broadway musical HELLO, DOLLY! Mackie is seen frequently on local stages including Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Human Race Theatre Company, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. At The Carnegie, Mackie received acclaim for her appearances in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES and a concert production of CAMELOT. 

Allen R. Middleton plays Horace Vandergelder, returning to The Carnegie where he appeared in PROOF and TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL. Middleton is also a familiar face to audiences at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati and Falcon Theatre. Horace’s shop clerks, Cornelius and Barnaby are played by Jack Manion and Matthew Callas. Manion was celebrated for his performance as the Scarecrow in The Carnegie’s 2016 production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Callas, a student at Xavier University, makes his Carnegie debut. 

Kara Ann Scullin plays hat shop owner Irene Molloy. Scullin, a Cincinnati native, returns home after graduating from University of Alabama at Birmingham. She has been seen locally at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Landmark Productions, and Kings Island. Her shop assistant, Minnie Fay is played by Wright State University student Aliya Pimental. Carson Mehlbauer, an acting student at the University of Cincinnati—College Conservatory of Music (CCM) plays Ambrose Kemper opposite Campbell County High School senior Arabella Bertucci as Ermengarde. Bertucci previously appeared at The Carnegie in SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. 

The multi-talented ensemble features Christian Arias, Hunter Broyles, Randolph Geers, Emily Hilbrecht, Zac Holman, Adrian Graff, Elexis Selmon, and Alexa Mueller. The teen ensemble includes Elli Maddock, Jenna Uterstaedt, and Kavan Vadivelu. 

The production is directed by Joe Bertucci, an accomplished director and educator making his Carnegie debut. Bertucci leads the Northern Kentucky Institute for Arts Education, a program of the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services. His frequent collaborator Elizabeth VandeWater choreographs. Together they have partnered on productions at Kincaid Regional Theatre, Stage Right Musical Theatre Company, and Campbell County Theatre Arts. CCM faculty member Steve Goers is the Music Director. Most recently at The Carnegie, Goers led music on KINKY BOOTS, GUYS AND DOLLS, and SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN. 

“HELLO, DOLLY! is the first musical I worked on and it’s been a favorite ever since. I’m delighted to share it with audiences discovering it for the first time and those for whom it is a beloved classic,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director Tyler Gabbard. “The role of Dolly Levi has been tackled by a parade of iconic actresses and I would put Sara Mackie up there with the best of them. Audiences are in for a truly spectacular night on the town!” 

Tickets to HELLO, DOLLY! may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting Click Here

CAST 

Dolly Levi – Sara Mackie

Horace Vandergelder – Allen Middleton* 

Cornelius Hackl – Jack Manion 

Barnaby Tucker – Matthew Callas 

Irene Molloy – Kara Ann Scullin 

Minnie Fay – Aliya Pimental 

Ermengarde – Arabella Bertucci 

Ambrose Kemper – Carson Mehlbauer 

Rudolph – Randolph Geers 

Ernestina – Emily Hilbrecht 

Mrs. Rose – Elexis Selmon 

Ensemble – Christian Arias, Hunter Broyles, Randolph Geers, Adrian Graff, Zac Holman, Emily Hilbrecht, Elli Maddock, Alexa Mueller, Elexis Selmon, Jenna Uterstaedt, Kavan Vadivelu

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. 

PRODUCTION TEAM 

Director – Joe Bertucci 

Choreographer – Elizabeth VandeWater 

Music Director – Steve Goers 

Scenic Designer – Tyler Gabbard 

Costume Designer – John Faas 

Lighting Designer – Ashton Karp 

Wig Designer – Candace Leyland 

Technical Director – Doug Stock 

Production Stage Manager – Morgan Becker 

Producer – Tyler Gabbard 




