Carnegie Theatre Has Announced Their 2020-21 Season

The 2020-21 Carnegie Theatre Season will be filled with laughter, nostalgia and a few surprises. Audiences will be introduced to a fast talking plant, relive a jam session at the historic Sun Records, celebrate traditions in changing times and experience the debut of a new script by a local arts leader.

The season will open in August with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a deliciously hilarious musical about a man-eating plant. In November, audience members will be taken back to a legendary night for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together. Old traditions and young love collide in a joyous and timely celebration of life for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in January for The Carnegie's annual family-friendly musical. Closing out the season in March will be a new play by D. Lynn Meyers, in a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration, The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Producing Artistic Director.

Subscriptions for the 2020-21 Theatre Season are on sale now. Patrons who purchase a full season subscription by January 31, 2020 will receive a special season announcement discount - 15% off the regular $106, $102 for Carnegie Members with code Early2020. Subscriptions may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, Tuesday through Friday, Noon to 5pm, or online at thecarnegie.com.

The Carnegie's 2020-21 Theatre Series

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman | Music by Alan Menken

Playing August 8-23, 2020

A Broadway and Hollywood smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over thirty years. Seymour is a down-on-his-luck floral assistant living on Skid Row and pining for the love of his co-worker, Audrey. But his fortunes change when he meets a fast-talking plant who promises him wealth, fame, and the love of his dream girl to boot. There's just one problem. In exchange for his wildest dreams coming true, Seymour must follow the plant down a murderous path to world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you'll be hopping and bopping to hits like "Suddenly Seymour," "Skid Row," and "Somewhere That's Green." Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, August 8, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 9, 3:00pm

Friday, August 14, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 15, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 16, 3:00pm

Friday, August 21, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 22, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 23, 3:00pm

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS-Broadway Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MIT). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MIT

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux | Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

Playing November 7-22, 2020

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage. Hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, November 7, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 8, 3:00pm

Friday, November 13, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 14, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 15, 3:00pm

Friday, November 20, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 21, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 22, 3:00pm

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 12.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Based on Sholem Aleichem's stories by special permission of Arnold Perl

Book by Joseph Stein | Music by Jerry Bock | Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Playing January 9 - 24, 2021

Old traditions and young love collide in this joyous and timely celebration of life. Tevye's daughters' unexpected choice of husbands opens his heart to new possibilities, as his close-knit community also feels the winds of change blowing through their tiny village.

Featuring an iconic score including "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "Sunrise, Sunset" and "If I Were a Rich Man," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is an enchanting tale sure to delight the whole family.

Ten Performances:

Saturday, January 9, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 10, 3:00pm

Friday, January 15, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 16, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 17, 3:00pm

Friday, January 22, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 23, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 24, 3:00pm

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

The Carnegie Presents, in collaboration with NKU School of the Arts

A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers

Playing April 10-25, 2021

In a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration, The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow the students of NKU's School of the Arts Theatre + Dance Program to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the 20-21 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script as the closing show in its 20-21 theatre season and kick-off the 20th anniversary of the YES Festival, NKU's new-play festival, the oldest collegiate new-play festival in the country.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, April 10, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 11, 3:00pm

Friday, April 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 17, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 18, 3:00pm

Friday, April 23, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 24, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 5, 3:00pm

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 12.





