Brown-forman Midnite Ramble presents Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam, Friday, June 17, 2022, 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.) at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Lipstick Wars provides an open platform for women and girls of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds to express their truths, struggles, and victories through the art of slam poetry.

Lipstick Wars was created in 2015 by spoken word poet Rheonna Nicole as a celebration of women. Since its creation, the slam has continued to grow to new heights by highlighting nationally ranked women poets from across the country.

This year, the slam will be a part of the Louisville Juneteenth Festival by Black Complex Louisville. Cash prizes and bragging rights from the Juneteenth Festival will be awarded to the first, second and third place poets.

To learn more about Louisville's Juneteenth events, visit www.louisvillejuneteenthfest.com

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth. Three locations comprise the family of venues under Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

There are no COVID-19 protocols at this event.