AthensWest Theatre Company to Return With STEEL MAGNOLIAS

In a much anticipated return to Lexington audiences, AthensWest Theatre Company is back onstage with Robert Harling's southern classic, Steel Magnolias, running February 18-March 6 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Chicago-based director Jerre Dye is back to open AthensWest's 7th season, the "Season of Life." Audiences may recall Dye directed previous productions Equivocation and Failure: A Love Story, and lends a fresh lens to this well-known and beloved tale of strong southern women as they face life's challenges. "I'm absolutely excited about directing this play. Right now, in particular, smack dab in the middle of this whirlwind of uncertainty. This is not just any play, but a play with a beautiful, unapologetic beating heart. I'm so ready to be in a room with talented humans who are committed to celebrating life. And I'm ready to get lost inside something that's as funny as it is kind," says Dye.

Set in Truvy's beauty shop (a role famously portrayed in the film adaptation by Dolly Parton), Steel Magnolias follows a tight-knit group of southern ladies as they celebrate love, life, and loss while gossiping their days away. "This is one of the most quotable plays ever written," says Producing Artistic Director Bo List. "Likewise, this is the ideal play for us to be producing right now, as it is a beloved classic, 'comfort food' to many, and one that allows our audiences to experience life, love, and loss while still coming out on the other side with laughter. We all deserve the chance to mourn right now, and this play will help some people do that safely and gently, and in the nourishing company of loving strangers. We also deserve the chance to return to the great work of telling stories and bringing people together. I'm grateful that such a marvelous team has been assembled to bring these Magnolias to full blossom."

This production is made possible with generous support from The GrooValution, Community Trust Bank, Clark Law Office, Betsy Campbell and Rich Mains, and LexArts and features a talented assembly of actors from the Central Kentucky region. The cast includes Melissa Rae Wilkenson as Truvy, Kelli Jo Crawford as Annelle, Jennifer Roth Parr as Clairee, Kelsey Waltermire as Shelby, Sherri Phelps as M'Lynn, and Sherman Fracher* as Ouiser. (**Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, AthensWest Theatre Company, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.)

Performances for Steel Magnolias begin Friday, February 18th, and run until Sunday, March 6th, at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available by calling the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center box office at (859) 425-2550, or by visiting www.athenswest.net. Tickets are $35 for adults, and $30 for students/seniors/active military. At this time, all audience members must show proof of a full COVID vaccination status or provide a negative COVID test (within 48 hours) to attend AthensWest performances. All audience members are required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth while attending this performance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Performance Dates: February 18 - March 6 - with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm.

Venue: The Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main Street, Lexington KY 40507

Tickets: $35 (adult) and $30 (senior, student, active military).

Go to www.athenswest.net or call (859) 425-2550.