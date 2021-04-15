Artadia And 21c Museum Hotels Announce New $10,000 Award 

21c Museum Hotels, a multi-venue contemporary art museum and award-winning hospitality company, and Artadia, a nonprofit grantmaker and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons, have announced their collaboration on the inaugural 21c Artadia Award.

Launching in Louisville, KY, the 21c Artadia Award marks the beginning of a long-term partnership, which will annually provide $10,000 in unrestricted funds to one artist living and working in the unique creative communities where 21c Museum Hotels are located. The 21c Artadia Award is designed to provide essential funding and recognition to artists at pivotal points in their careers, strengthen arts communities, and spur new levels of career achievement.

In addition to the grant itself, the Award includes lifelong access to the Artadia Network, a support program nurturing strategic relationships and connecting Awardees with a community of fellow artists and diverse cohort of professionals. This partnership allows Artadia to reach new communities and artists with its Award program, with future Award cycles slated for Kansas City, MO (2022); Durham, NC (2023); and Nashville, TN (2024).

"Artists are the foundation of a creative society and their artistic endeavors form the bedrock of our cultural legacy," says Executive Director Carolyn Ramo. "At such a critical time for artists and arts communities, we are honored to be working with 21c to broaden our geographic reach and recognize the essential contribution of artists in these American cities with this impactful award. We look forward to working together to provide vital resources to the talented voices of Louisville in 2021."

"21c is committed to supporting today's most dynamic artists, whose work has the power to transform communities and nurture civic engagement," says 21c Chief Curator and Museum Director Alice Gray Stites. "We continue to discover inspiring artists in cities large and small,

across the U.S., and like Artadia, we seek to provide opportunities that allow their visions and voices to be seen and heard. We are honored to collaborate with Artadia to award this prestigious grant, one that will provide not only financial support, but a network of relationships within the national art community. It is especially exciting that the inaugural 21c Artadia Award will be given to a talented artist living and working in Louisville, where art collectors Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson founded 21c fifteen years ago with a mission to support living artists and broaden the audience for thought-provoking contemporary art."

Open May 15-June 15, 2021, the Louisville award application is open call, free to apply, and available to visual artists currently living and working within the Louisville Metro area which includes Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Trimble and Henry Counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Harrison, Floyd, and Washington Counties in Indiana. Each year, a panel of leading national and international curators will jury the Award cycle and determine the 21c Artadia Awardee. 21c Museum Hotels and Artadia are honored to have Vincenzo de Bellis, Curator and Associate Director of Programs, Walker Art Center, and Soyoung Lee, Chief Curator, Harvard Art

Museum as jurors for the inaugural Award in Louisville. The 21c Artadia Awardee will be announced in July 2021.