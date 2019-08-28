Actors Theatre's 2019â€“2020 Professional Training Company Announces New Season

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming announce the upcoming season of the 2019-2020 Professional Training Company (PTC), taking flight with the three-part Solo Mio Series running this fall and continuing with The New Play Project in January. This lineup of original works will introduce the new cohort of early-career professionals to the Louisville community and beyond as they kick off their season at Actors Theatre. ActorsTheatre.org.

"The PTC Season is designed to immerse the apprentices in every aspect of new play development. The Solo Mios allow these artists to experience, firsthand, what it takes to create and produce 18 original works. The New Play Projects are an opportunity for the company to collaborate with three thrilling guest artists by workshopping and rehearsing plays in their earliest drafts, through giving them life in a festival-style run. This apprentice company is teeming with thoughtful, intuitive and exceptional artists; I cannot wait to see what they create together. "

- Christine Albright-Tufts

Director of the Professional Training Company

The Solo Mio Series showcases a sequence of short performances written and performed by the actors, with development and support from fellow PTC members, Actors Theatre staff and guest artists. The Solo Mio Series premieres its first round September 17-18. The second round runs October 16-17. The series comes to a close with its final round November 1 and November 2. All performances are free but ticketed. Tickets are available at ActorsTheatre.org.

The New Play Project takes Actors Theatre stages in the new year with a three-part series of world-premiere plays written for and produced by PTC members. This year's New Play Project will feature new, commissioned work by Lisa Sanaye Dring, Jane B. Jones and Alexis Scheer. Each play will premiere separately January 14, 15, 16, and all three will run together in performances January 17 and 18. The New Play Project performances run in the Victor Jory Theatre. Tickets are available at ActorsTheatre.org.





