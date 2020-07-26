The Actors Theatre of Louisville presents Be Real Black For Me, performed by Ken and Christina Acosta Robinson, on July 30, 2020.

Actors Theatre Direct Artists-in-Residence, Ken and Christina Acosta Robinson, are celebrating their 10th anniversary with their own take on the timeless 50 year-young soul duet "Be Real Black for Me" written and originally recorded by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. By recording this song, the Robinsons seek "to add their voices to the multitude of Black artists who encourage us a??all to be our full selves. Blackness is not a??a thing to be despised, feared or silenced, but a??a live-out-loud thing of beauty to a??be embraced and celebrated."

This performance will premiere on Facebook Live and will be available afterwards on Facebook, YouTube, and on this page.

Learn more at https://www.actorstheatre.org/shows/2020-2021/be-real-black-for-me/.

