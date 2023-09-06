Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Kate Hamill

Play returns with extended dates, running September 6- 24.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Kate Hamill

Kate Hamill's thrilling Dracula is back by popular demand this fall! In this inventive adaptation that bounces between humor and horror, Hamill reimagines Bram Stoker's vampire classic as a full-throated battle cry against toxic masculinity.

No damsels in distress, no romanticized villains—just a gleeful stake through the heart of the patriarchy. Performances are in the Bingham Theater, originally scheduled Sept. 6-17, 2023, now extended through Sept. 24.

The world's most famous vampire is back! This year's Dracula boasts the return of director Jennifer Pennington as well as the exceptional cast from last year's production, predominantly composed of talented local artists.

Witty and terrifying, Kate Hamill's Dracula is a stunning adaptation that embraces the tradition of the monster myth, and celebrates the power of communities that unite against the woes that trouble them. Join us at Actors Theatre of Louisville as we tell the latest iteration of this enduring story and endeavor to take down the Vampire!




