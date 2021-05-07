Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ACT Louisville Productions Announces Broadway Panel For Youth Performing Arts Summer Camps

The panel includes Shoshana Bean, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jeff Kready, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and Gerry McIntyre. 

May. 7, 2021  
Beth Craig Hall, Founder and Director of ACT Louisville Productions (ALP), announced today that she, in collaboration with ALP Instructor Sara Gettelfinger, has assembled a panel of Broadway professionals to evaluate and give feedback to the young performers who will be working on their singing, acting, and dancing skills during three week-long camps. The panel includes Broadway veteran actor and recording artist Shoshana Bean, television and Broadway actress Nikki Renée Daniels, Broadway actor Jeff Kready, Drama Desk/Drama League-nominated Broadway actor Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and acclaimed choreographer Gerry McIntyre.

"Our mission at ACT Louisville Productions," explains Hall, "is to bring the industry to our community so that our young talent is getting direct access to the professionals who can teach them to succeed in the entertainment industry. During each of our week-long camps, our kiddos will work on specialized, tailored audition material to present to this panel. The feedback from these superstars will be invaluable and we are grateful for their commitment to help shape the next generation of Broadway performers."

Summer camps will happen June 21-25, July 12-16, and July 26-30 and are $500 per attendee. Registration for camps is now available by visiting actlouisville.com. ALP is committed to providing opportunities to young talent who may not otherwise have access to this training. Up to 10 scholarships will be awarded for the 2021 season. Those wishing to apply for scholarships can email admin@actlouisville.com.


