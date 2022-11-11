Local Songwriter Hannah Gregory Kicks Off The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series With November Blue
Gregory will host performances of NOVEMBER BLUE on The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.
Join local actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright Hannah Gregory and friends for NOVEMBER BLUE, an evening of classic folk, rock, and americana songs, as well as original songs from her musicals Descent: A Murder Ballad and Wuthering, that pay homage to the natural world, the exploration of identity, and the female experience.
NOVEMBER BLUE is part of The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series that focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works relevant to the moment or new in either content or storytelling structure. Whether it's an immersive experience, a scripted play, an online production, or an original musical, The Creative Disruption Series showcases what's new from our regional artists.
Gregory will host performances of NOVEMBER BLUE on The Carnegie's Otto M. Budig stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the 60-minute cabaret are $25. Tickets can be purchased at thecarnegie.com.
Other upcoming performances in the 2022-23 Creative Disruption Series include:
MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB, a one-person show that follows Alex Hollow, a sweet timid man who has multiple unique personalities. He's being investigated by chief Oscar Charles Dean for the murder of a woman. Throughout this comedic thriller, we'll see events that leads to the murder that'll keep you on the edge of your seats while laughing non-stop. Performances will take place March 17, 18 and 19, 2023.
ALL'S FAIRE, a story about petty theft that hit the local Renaissance Fair and Private Eye Johnson and her assistant Josh who take the case! Will they catch the culprit before the Fellowship of Funding pulls the plug on the Faire for good? Will they be bogged down when secrets from Johnson's past finally catch up with her? Will Josh ever stop hogging all turkey legs?! All we know for sure is that music, chaos, and hilarity abound in this delightful original musical by two Cincinnati playwrights who just want you to be who ye arrrrrr. "The whole crew will smile from tweens to grandpas"- League of Cincinnati Theatres. Performances will take place March 31 and April 1-2, 2023.
ONE WOMAN SH*T SHOW, Maddie Vaughn would like to apologize in advance for the ONE WOMAN SH*T SHOW. Come prepared for an evening of song, retrospectives, and laughter. As the old adage goes: when you can't speak, sing - when you can't sing, unpack your emotional baggage in a theater full of strangers. Performances will take place April 15, 2023.
For more information about the Creative Disruption Series visit thecarnegie.com/theatre/creative-disruption-committee/.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with the Tony Award winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher' by Rick Elice, running Dec. 2-11, 2022, at NKU's Corbett Theatre. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
Comedian John Crist to Bring EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour To The Kentucky Center in June 2023
November 8, 2022
John Crist has announced the second leg of his upcoming Emotional Support comedy tour. Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Crist will come to The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall on June 3, 2023.
The Carnegie Names New Theatre Director, Announces 2023 Summer Theatre Series Lineup
November 4, 2022
The Carnegie has announced that Tyler Gabbard has been named Theatre Director of The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre. Along with this news comes the unveiling of an exciting season of musicals that offers something for everyone to enjoy.
A DAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE A New Musical Comedy Staged Readings Announced At Highview Arts Center
November 1, 2022
Vin Morreale, Jr. and Eric B. Sirota are has announced that there will be two staged readings (with music) of their new full-length musical comedy, 'A Day at the White House', at Louisville's new Highview Arts Center, on Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, at 7:30 PM.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The Brown Theatre On November 26
November 1, 2022
The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, is set to play the Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) Saturday, November 26, 2022 as part of a 26-city national touring production. Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration.