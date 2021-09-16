Closing Reception Scheduled for RESIDUE Exhibition at The Carnegie Galleries
RESIDUE runs through Saturday, October 2, 2021.
The exhibition RESIDUE, now on view at The Carnegie, explores the links between artists, the works they exhibit and the viewers in the gallery. As the exhibition comes to a close, the public is invited to join several of the participating artists for a final look at the show and also a special panel discussion.
The Carnegie will host a closing reception for RESIDUE from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. From 3-4 p.m. Chef and RESIDUE artist, Maggie Lawson, will moderate a discussion featuring female-identified farmers/artists: Karla Batres Gilvin of Gilvin Family Farm; Toncia L. Chavez of ETC Produce & Provisions; Marykate Glenn of Mustard Seed Farm; and Amanda Wilson of Old Dutch Hops. The discussion will use Lawson's installation Homemaking: A Speculative Pantry as a starting point for deeper conversations about the connections between art and farming.
Guests attending the final day of the exhibition and panel exhibition at The Carnegie are asked to wear a protective face covering/mask as part of Northern Kentucky's ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
RESIDUE runs through Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Carnegie Gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, contact The Carnegie at (859) 491-2030 or visit www.thecarnegie.com.