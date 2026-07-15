WISDOM AND WONDER to Launch Intergenerational Storytelling Workshop in North Hollywood

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

'Wisdom and Wonder: An Intergenerational Storytelling Workshop' pairs seniors and young people in an 8-week storytelling program in North Hollywood. Guided by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) professional teaching artists, participants will develop personal narratives, fostering cultural and generational exchange and understanding. This program will culminate in a public showcase followed with a Q&A with the audience.

LAWTF will bring together10 high school students from the North Hollywood area and 10 senior citizens of the NoHo Senior Arts Colony, a residential community, and pair them one-on-one. By connecting participants who share the same neighborhood but rarely interact, the project bridges generational divides and invites meaningful exchange across age, culture, and lived experience.

Through a creative storytelling process, teens and seniors will build relationships, uncover shared and contrasting perspectives, and strengthen intergenerational connection within their own community.

The program is slated to run from September to November 2026. Dates are to be announced following identification of all participants. The workshop is planned to take place every Saturday from 2pm to 4pm for the eight weeks that the program runs.

Teens and seniors who are interested may fill out the below Jotform:

https://form.jotform.com/261118415766156

Space is limited.

This project is being funded by the California Humanities Connecting California Program, an affiliate of the National Endowment of the Humanities.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming