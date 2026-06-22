Photos: RED is Now Playing at Laguna Playhouse

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Laguna Playhouse has released all new production photos from Red by John Logan, playing now through June 28th at the Playhouse (696 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA.) Check out the photos below!

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Red is a riveting two-character drama about legendary abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko and his young assistant, Ken. Set in Rothko’s New York City studio in 1958, the play explores art, ambition, and the tension between creative integrity and commercial success. Intense, thought-provoking, and visually striking, Red offers a powerful portrait of an artist confronting his legacy.

Filled with sharp wit, emotional intensity, and vivid theatrical imagery, Red offers a rare glimpse into the mind of one of the twentieth century’s most influential artists. The play is both a compelling portrait of a master at work and a universal exploration of mentorship, ego, and the struggle to create something that will endure. Praised for its riveting dialogue and visual power, Red has captivated audiences around the world and remains one of the most acclaimed contemporary plays of the last two decades.

Under the direction of J. Scott Lapp, the play stars Rob Nagle as Mark Rothko and James Hayden Rodriguez as Ken. Coby Rogers and Brian Wallace serve as Understudies. The creative team includes Stephen Gifford (Scenic Design), Dianne K. Graebner (Costume Design), Jared A. Sayeg (Lighting Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), and Kevin Williams (Properties Design). Casting is by Michael Donovan and Kyrsten Goodrich serves as Production Stage Manager.

This is the final production of the 2025-2026 Season at Laguna Playhouse (Adele Adkins, Managing Director)

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Rob Nagle, James Hayden Rodriguez

Rob Nagle

Rob Nagle

James Hayden Rodriguez

James Hayden Rodriguez, Rob Nagle

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