WICKED LIT to Return to Chance Theater with THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW and LAS LLORONAS

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The Halloween Theater Festival, ​Wicked Lit 2026: La Llorona and The Headless Horseman will take place at Chance Theater from Thursday, October 29 to Monday, November 2, 2026, two performances nightly at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The event will feature two fully produced one-act plays: Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Las Lloronas, an original play that draws from the world of La Llorona myths, folktales, and historical events (both plays adapted by Josephson). The event will also feature a Halloween artisan faire, a Wicked Lit museum and photo experience, signature cocktails at a full-service bar, and more to be announced! Details at wicked-lit.org

Unbound hasn't produced anything since 2019's Wicked Lit x8 (a living highlight reel of past productions) at Mountain View Mausoleum. “The COVID-19 pandemic and other issues all contributed to this pause in production,” said Josephson. “As of this year, Unbound is back with new ideas, fresh takes on classic stories, and lots of surprises in store!”

Previous productions of Wicked Lit had been staged at Greystone Mansion (2009), The Millenium-Biltmore Hotel (2011), ScareLA at the LA Mart (2013), Strub Mansion at Mayfield Senior School (2014), and Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery (2010-2019). These productions, as well as a semi-annual reading series and productions of History Lit and Mystery Lit drew over 30,000 patrons to non-traditional theatre venues across Southern California. Unbound artists won numerous Ovation Awards for Wicked Lit 2014 and Wicked Lit 2015 and over the years, Wicked Lit was consistently included in lists of “The Best Things to do for Halloween” by publications such as LAist, LA Magazine, Hollywood Gothique, and many others. Eighteen plays that had their world premiere with Unbound are now published and licensed worldwide by Concord Theatricals in two nine-play editions (Wicked Lit: Volume I and Wicked Lit: Volume II).

THE PLAYS

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Adapted from the short story by Washington Irving, by Jonathan Josephson

The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow has been the scourge of campfires and story circles since the end of the Revolutionary War. Is anyone brave enough, or foolish enough, to cross paths with the goblin rider? Experience the adventure of congenial school teacher Ichabod Crane, and see for yourself!

Las Lloronas

Adapted from “La Llorona” myths and historical events, by Jonathan Josephson

Told through storytelling, music, and dance, this centuries-spanning adaptation of the famous Mexican folk legend tells the tales of desperate mothers who kill their children by drowning them in a river. This play presents five stories of La Llorona in our world and worlds beyond -- from the huge and fantastical to the intimate and harrowing.

Be advised: Las Lloronas is rooted in gothic horror and is intended for mature audiences only. The play contains descriptions and depictions of violence in multiple forms which is represented theatrically on stage.

Photo credit: Frank Ishman

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