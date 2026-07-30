VENUS IN FUR to Open at Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

David Ives' twisted two-handerVenus In Fur, starring Cora Wood and Richardson Cisneros-Jones, runs Saturdays and Sundays August 8th-23rd at Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood.

An exploration of gender roles, misogyny, and power, in which desire twists and turns in on itself, Venus in Fur is a witty, unsettling look at the art of acting, onstage and off. In this dark comedy, Thomas is casting the role of "Vanda" for a stage adaptation of the infamous S&M novel Venus In Fur, when an actress bearing the character's name shows up to audition. As they work through the script, they enter into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one can win.

This dark and stark production produced by an all-Queer cast and creative team includes on-stage seating that invites the audience to examine the objectification of women in theatre from three distinct points of view.

Starring Cora Wood (National Treasure 2) as 'Vanda' and Richardson Cisneros Jones (Hacks) as 'Thomas'. Written by David Ives, direction and sound design by Matthew ZanFagna (Eternal Flamer: The Ballad of Jessie Blade), creative producer Gnosis (John Cameron Mitchell's Nation of One), lighting design by stage manager Josh Miguel Ewing, costume design by Fletcher Hurley (Twisters), and dramaturgy by Tanner Hayes (Good Boy). Produced by Cora Wood and Graveyard Kiss Productions in association with Crossbones Theatre Co.

Tickets can be purchased at https://eastwoodpac.stagey.net/projects/14840?tab=tickets

PERFORMANCES:

August 8 at 8pm

August 9 at 7pm

August 15 at 8pm

August 16 at 7pm

August 22 at 8pm

August 23 at 7pm

Eastwood Performing Arts Center: 1090 N Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

VENUS IN FUR is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming