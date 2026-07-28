UNDER THE OAKS Salon Series to Return to Theatricum Botanicum
Programs include Currents: Composers in Concert, a new musical from Inara George, and a tribute to Marvin Gaye.
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will return with the company's annual Under the Oaks salon series, featuring performance and music every Thursday in September on Theatricum's spectacular outdoor stage in Topanga.
Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. - Currents: Composers in Concert
Experience the music shaping today's creative landscape in this intimate showcase of original works by Los Angeles film, media, and concert composers. Featuring world premieres alongside selections from recent scores, Currents offers a rare opportunity to hear new music performed live and meet the artists behind it. Curated and produced by Emersion Music.
Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. - Beer! A New Musical-in-Development
Two knights, a priest, and a farmer gather at an alehouse to plot the theft of a highly coveted recipe in this new musical-in-development by singer-songwriter Inara George (The Bird and the Bee, The Living Sisters) and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award-winning writer/director Jennifer Chang.
Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. - Cabaret Theatricum Sings Marvin Gaye
Theatricum company members celebrate the music and legacy of Marvin Gaye, whose songs blended soul, social conscience, and enduring hope. From timeless classics to powerful anthems of justice and compassion, this evening honors an artist whose music continues to inspire audiences to listen deeply, connect across differences, and imagine a better world.
Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. - The Voice of Dr. King
Longtime Theatricum company member Gerald C. Rivers brings the words and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to life through lesser-known speeches, personal reflections, music and stories from King's extraordinary life. Woven together with Rivers' own journey from Compton to Hollywood and Morehouse College, this intimate performance explores the enduring relevance of King's vision for justice, equality, and hope.
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Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
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Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
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Jazz Vocalist Sidney Jacobs Appears at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 8/2
Sierra Madre Playhouse (8/02-8/02)
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Closing Costs
Gil Cates Theater (3/31-5/02)
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The Woodstock Experience
James Armstrong Theatre (4/10-4/10)