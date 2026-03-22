Trans- and Sobriety-focused Solo Show DANIELLE SHE/HER to Come to LA’s Hudson Theatre in April

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The trans- and sobriety-focused one-person show Danielle She/Her will play at Los Angeles' Hudson Theatre April 11.

Danielle She/Her is a one-woman sketch dramedy based on the period during which the creator and performer, Danielle Steger, quit drinking and realized, "Oh dear, I'm trans." Over the course of 50 minutes, audiences will learn what it took for her to go from being a drunk, closeted guy to a sober, happy gal. Along with jokes about La Croix and hormone replacement therapy, the show features original songs and music videos.

Danielle has performed at Philly Sketchfest, DC Sketchfest, and SketchFest Seattle. She has also directed and performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Capital Fringe Festival, where she won Best of Fest with two different comedy shows. Danielle She/Her is the directorial debut of Katie O'Donnell, a seasoned theater performer and member of Washington Improv Theater's premier musical improv ensemble, iMusical.

Danielle She/Her's showtime is Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. in The Hudson Theatre's Mainstage space (6539 Santa Monica Boulevard). This performance is part of The Joy Who Lived Festival, which features trans and gender-nonconforming performers.

The run time is 50 minutes. The show will feature ASL interpretation.