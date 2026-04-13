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Tim Allen To Headline Laugh Factory Hollywood Lineup This Week

Comedy club will present a full week of performances at its Sunset Boulevard venue.

By:
Tim Allen To Headline Laugh Factory Hollywood Lineup This Week Image

Laugh Factory Hollywood will present a week of stand-up comedy performances from April 13 through April 18 at its venue on Sunset Boulevard. The lineup will include themed showcases, returning series, and a headlining performance by Tim Allen.

The schedule will feature a range of comedians across multiple nightly programs, including recurring showcases such as Hollywood All-Stars, Rubee Tuesdays, and Chocolate Sundaes.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Hollywood All-Stars – 8:00 p.m.
Featuring Adam Ray, Learnmore Jonasi, Myles Murphy, Eric Neumann, Denny Love, Aaron Branch, and Audrey Stewart.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Rubee Tuesdays – 7:45 p.m.
Featuring Ruben Paul, Rene Vaca, Asif Ali, Mike E. Winfield, Orny Adams, Steph Tolev, and Buddy Lewis.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Neon Moon with Steve Furey – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Morgan Jay, Iliza Shlesinger, Adam Ray, CP, Leah Rudick, and Steve Furey.

Vaca Flocka Wednesdays – 9:30 p.m.
Featuring Arturo Vaca, Francisco Ramos, Denny Love, Will Burkart, and Chinedu Unaka.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Hollywood All-Stars – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Gary Cannon, Kev Adams, Erik Griffin, and Leslie Liao.

Tehran Thursdays – 9:45 p.m.
Featuring Tehran, Tommy Brennan, Sammy Weiser, Shapel Lacey, Rene Vaca, and Malik B.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Tim Allen LIVE – 7:30 p.m.
A headlining performance by Tim Allen.

Friday Night All-Stars – 9:45 p.m.
Featuring Morgan Jay, Denny Love, and Laura Peek.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Saturday Night All-Stars – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Frazer Smith, Asif Ali, and Zainab Johnson.

SUNDAY

Chocolate Sundaes – 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Produced by Pookey Wigington, the showcase will feature a rotating lineup of comedians with credits spanning television and stand-up specials.

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Laugh Factory, located at 8001 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Tickets are available at www.laughfactory.com.








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