Tim Allen To Headline Laugh Factory Hollywood Lineup This Week
Comedy club will present a full week of performances at its Sunset Boulevard venue.
Laugh Factory Hollywood will present a week of stand-up comedy performances from April 13 through April 18 at its venue on Sunset Boulevard. The lineup will include themed showcases, returning series, and a headlining performance by Tim Allen.
The schedule will feature a range of comedians across multiple nightly programs, including recurring showcases such as Hollywood All-Stars, Rubee Tuesdays, and Chocolate Sundaes.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Hollywood All-Stars – 8:00 p.m.
Featuring Adam Ray, Learnmore Jonasi, Myles Murphy, Eric Neumann, Denny Love, Aaron Branch, and Audrey Stewart.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
Rubee Tuesdays – 7:45 p.m.
Featuring Ruben Paul, Rene Vaca, Asif Ali, Mike E. Winfield, Orny Adams, Steph Tolev, and Buddy Lewis.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
Neon Moon with Steve Furey – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Morgan Jay, Iliza Shlesinger, Adam Ray, CP, Leah Rudick, and Steve Furey.
Vaca Flocka Wednesdays – 9:30 p.m.
Featuring Arturo Vaca, Francisco Ramos, Denny Love, Will Burkart, and Chinedu Unaka.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
Hollywood All-Stars – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Gary Cannon, Kev Adams, Erik Griffin, and Leslie Liao.
Tehran Thursdays – 9:45 p.m.
Featuring Tehran, Tommy Brennan, Sammy Weiser, Shapel Lacey, Rene Vaca, and Malik B.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Tim Allen LIVE – 7:30 p.m.
A headlining performance by Tim Allen.
Friday Night All-Stars – 9:45 p.m.
Featuring Morgan Jay, Denny Love, and Laura Peek.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
Saturday Night All-Stars – 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Frazer Smith, Asif Ali, and Zainab Johnson.
SUNDAY
Chocolate Sundaes – 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Produced by Pookey Wigington, the showcase will feature a rotating lineup of comedians with credits spanning television and stand-up specials.
TICKET INFORMATION
Performances will take place at Laugh Factory, located at 8001 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Tickets are available at www.laughfactory.com.
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