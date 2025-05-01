Tickets Are Now On Sale For The 15th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, a mainstay of Los Angeles live performance, are now on sale, with shows running from June 12th through June 29th. Celebrating their 15th anniversary, HFF continues their commitment to facilitating accessible live theater in Los Angeles, bringing an unparalleled opportunity to see live entertainment of all kinds. With shows across genres and a mix of new works, original works, and independent artists, across hundreds of shows, the Hollywood Fringe Festival offers something for everyone.

With tickets on sale now, there are hundreds of opportunities to see live performances. Audiences can explore shows by category, tags, dates, venues, and more at hollywoodfringe.org/shows, by schedule at hollywoodfringe.org/schedule, or via the Hollywood Fringe Festival mobile app. Ticket prices are set by artists as part of the Fringe's mission to empower creators to act as their own producers, with the average ticket costing $15.

Now more than ever, entertainment in Los Angeles is necessary, providing levity in dark times, a platform to discuss important topics, and preserving the spirit of the city itself. With tickets available for live, in-person audiences, and all shows will have the option to additionally present their work via livestream, providing the opportunity to see and enjoy affordable theater to Los Angeles residents and beyond.

Further supporting the arts community, the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Program works to expand and diversify the pool of artists producing work at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Since 2016, the program has funded works by 101 producing teams. This year, HFF was able to fund 15 artists, an impressive jump from the previous year's 10 recipients.

Beyond the shows, festival organizers encourage audiences to spend time at Fringe HQ, the community hub of the festival. Located at Ovation Hollywood for the second year in a row, Fringe HQ features an in-person Box Office, Merch Shop, and special events including Fringe Cabaret, Discover Fringe Arts Industry events, mixers, and more.

"After last year's record-breaking ticket sales, we are eager to launch our 15th anniversary season. The secret is out! Local audiences are embracing the festival and the artists who participate. I can't wait to see the stories that will be shared this year!" says Hollywood Fringe Festival's Co-Executive Director, Lois Neville.

Previews will run from June 5-10, followed by an Opening Night Party on June 11. The official festival will run from June 12-29, followed by an Awards Ceremony on June 30.

