Television Academy to Add 1-Day Pass, FYC Panels and Schedule Tool for Televerse 26
The event takes place at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE, featuring Emmy nominee FYC panels across comedy, drama, and reality categories.
The Television Academy today announced updates for its upcoming Televerse event from Aug. 14-16, 2026, at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE, including the official launch of the 1-Day Pass option, the integration of the highly anticipated For Your Consideration (FYC) panels and a “Schedule Creation” tool to provide attendees with maximum flexibility to customize their experience while exploring “television outside of the box.”
New 1-Day Pass Option
In response to attendee feedback, the Television Academy is introducing the flexibility of purchasing a 1-Day Pass for Televerse 26, for one or two days' attendance. The pass offers single-day access and allows visitors to experience Televerse according to their own availability and interests. Guests can build their own itinerary and select the sessions they want to attend.
For those looking to experience the full breadth of panels, screenings and FYC events, the Television Academy continues to recommend the 3-Day Pass, which offers the best overall value for the weekend.
FYC Programming Lineup
2nd Round FYC Panels have been announced and added to the schedule. Emmy voters attending Televerse will have access to Television Academy-sanctioned “For Your Consideration” panels featuring this year's Emmy nominees in key program categories prior to the final round of Emmy voting. FYC presentations include program nominees in the following categories: Comedy, Drama, Limited or Anthology Series, and Unstructured Reality and Reality Competition Series.
Schedule Creation Tool
A new Schedule Creation website tool has been launched for Televerse 26. The tool is live, allowing pass holders to begin building their personalized event itineraries and customize their Televerse experience.
All passes are now available at televerse.com. The 1-Day Pass offers single-day access to panels and events. The 3-Day Pass offers full access to all three days of Televerse 26, including all panels, workshops, screenings and Q&As (subject to availability). The Televerse Insider Pass also includes priority, front-of-line access for pre-booked sessions; a one-year subscription to emmy magazine (the Television Academy's award-winning member publication) and 25% off Televerse merchandise.
Further programming will be announced before the Aug. 14 festival opening.
Televerse is made possible by Television Academy corporate partners Decoy Wines, FIJI Water, Franciacorta, LG, People, The Ritz-Carlton and United Airlines as well as this year's Televerse sponsors Deadline, Gold Derby, Google TV, LA Times/The Envelope, Scriptation, The Ankler, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap and Variety.
About the Television Academy
The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.
|
Next to Normal
Phantasma Arts (7/17-7/25) PHOTOS
|
After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
|
Catch Me If You Can
The Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
|
Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
|
Studio Cabaret: Joel Gaines
George Nakano Theatre (1/22-1/23)
|
Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: The Musical
Garry Marshall Theatre (8/21-8/29)
|
One Foot in Front of the Other
Santa Monica Playhouse (8/02-8/02)
|
The Bed Trick
Chance Theater (9/11-10/03)