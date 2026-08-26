THE WISH to Bring Immersive Abortion Rights Theater to Foolish Production Co

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Wish: A Manual for a Last-Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theater, is an urgent and electrifying piece that blends satire, ritual, and theatrical activism to confront the erosion of reproductive rights. This immersive, bold, and engaging production will bring audiences center stage with their fight for the right to choose. In a time of political uncertainty, Foolish reimagines the stage as a battleground for justice, where art and advocacy collide in unexpected ways.

The production will be led by Foolish Ensemble Members Avery Lynch, Lindsay Mayberry, and Sarah Hinchcliff with additional casting to be announced at a later date. The Production team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy and Fight Director), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), Katherine Landreth (Costume Designer), Sarah Hinchcliff (Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director).

The Wish will be presented Thursday thru Saturdays in September beginning September 12th, 2024 through September 28th, 2025 at 'The Collective' located at 1017 N Orange Dr Los Angeles, CA. A full schedule and information on tickets is available online. Tickets are $10-$50

The Wish is part of our 8th #FoolishTogether year. The year brings together tales of advocacy, magic, and mischief. The year includes a partnership with the LA County Library in a newly adapted production of Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, a one night Twelfth Night or What You Will by William Shakespeare, and spring production yet to be announced in partnership with The Witch's Cottage.

*Graphic designed by Foolish Production Co

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming