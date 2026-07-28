THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Original Stars to Join Multi-City SPOOKTACULAR Tour
The tour is coming to Minneapolis, MN; Detroit, MI; Atlanta, GA and more.
This Halloween season, audiences across the United States and Canada will once again do the Time Warp as The Rocky Horror Picture Show embarks on a 40-city 'Spooktacular' Tour. The tour will feature rotating appearances by one or more of the original cast members: Barry Bostwick, who played the endearingly square Brad Majors; Nell Campbell, the dazzling and irreplaceable Columbia; and Patricia Quinn, whose Magenta remains one of cinema's great creatures of the night.
Presented by producer Scott Stander and The Stander Group, the interactive theatrical event celebrates the enduring legacy of the cult classic that continues to captivate generations of fans around the world.
Each tour stop is a full-scale interactive event. The original, unedited film will screen alongside a live local shadow cast performing in sync with the movie on stage - a beloved tradition that turns every showing into its own unpredictable, electric happening. Audiences will have the chance to meet the film's original star(s), participate in time-honored audience rituals, and compete in the 'Spooktacular' Costume Contest, where prizes will be awarded to the top three best costumes of the evening. Sequins are encouraged. Fishnets are practically mandatory.
Adding to the excitement, in cities where Barry Bostwick appears, fans will be treated to a special live performance of 'Once in a While', Brad's song from the stage show that was cut from the movie.
Released in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a cultural phenomenon unlike any other. Starring Tim Curry as the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick as the wholesome yet unsuspecting Janet and Brad, Meat Loaf as Eddie, Nell Campbell as Columbia, Patricia Quinn as Magenta, and Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff, the film transformed from a modest musical adaptation into a worldwide movement that continues to inspire audiences to embrace individuality and celebrate their authentic selves.
Limited VIP tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show 'Spooktacular' Tour will be available in each city and include exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the film's star(s), photo opportunities, and premium seating.
State Theatre
October 1, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
Minneapolis, MN
Lansdowne Theatre
October 2, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Lansdowne, PA
State Theatre New Jersey
October 3, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
New Brunswick, NJ
Palace Theatre
October 3, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Louisville, KY
Chapman Music Hall
October 3, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Tulsa, OK
Scottish Rite Auditorium
October 4, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Collingswood, NJ
Morris Performing Arts Center
October 4, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
South Bend, IN
Hammons Hall
October 4, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Springfield, MO
Fox Theatre
October 6, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
St. Louis, MO
Fisher Theatre
October 8, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Detroit, MI
ASU Gammage
October 9, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn
Phoenix, AZ
Fox Theatre
October 9, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Riverside, CA
The Grove
October 10, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
Anaheim, CA
Curran Theatre
October 11, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
San Francisco, CA
Plaza Theatre
October 11, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Palm Springs, CA
Balboa Theatre
October 11, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
San Diego, CA
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
October 15, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Bowling Green, KY
5th Avenue Theatre
October 15, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Seattle, WA
Palace Theatre
October 16, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Waterbury, CT
Dayton Live
October 16, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Dayton, OH
Portland'5 Center
October 16, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Portland, OR
Carolina Theatre
October 17, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Charlotte, NC
Symphony Hall
October 18, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick & Nell Campbell
Atlanta, GA
Craterian Theatre
October 18, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Medford, OR
Robinson Center
October 20, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Little Rock, AR
Murat Theatre
October 21, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Indianapolis, IN
Majestic Theatre
October 22, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
San Antonio, TX
Starz Center
October 22, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Tampa, FL
Centennial Hall
October 23, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Winnipeg, MB
House of Blues
October 23, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Houston, TX
Waterville Opera House
October 24, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Waterville, ME
Wharton Center
October 25, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
East Lansing, MI
The Wiltern
October 26, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Los Angeles, CA
Roy Thomson Hall
October 26, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Toronto, ON
Emerson Colonial Theatre
October 27, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Boston, MA
Mahalia Jackson Theatre
October 29, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
New Orleans, LA
Clemens Center
October 29, 2026
Hosted by Nell Campbell
Elmira, NY
Patchogue Theatre
October 29, 2026
Hosted by Patricia Quinn
Patchogue, NY
M&T Bank Exchange
October 29–31, 2026
With a Live Shadow Cast
Baltimore, MD
Town Hall
October 30, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
New York, NY
Chicago Theatre
October 31, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
Chicago, IL
Hawaii Theatre
November 7, 2026
Hosted by Barry Bostwick
Honolulu, HI
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ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
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