THE GIFT TO BE FREE: AMERICA IN SONG To Be Presented by Burbank Chorale

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The Burbank Chorale will present a spring concert celebrating 250 years of American music on April 26, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. The performance will take place at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, California.

The program will feature a range of musical styles including folk songs, spirituals, jazz standards, show tunes, and other works reflecting the breadth of American musical traditions. The concert is designed to highlight themes of hope, resilience, and cultural expression across different eras.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

The performance will be held at St. Francis De Sales Church, located at 13370 Valleyheart Drive in Sherman Oaks. Advance tickets are priced at $15, with general admission tickets available for $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online in advance.