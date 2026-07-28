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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) to Play Bixby Park

Eduardo Mora, Kennedi Rose, Marie Santogrossi, and Holly Leveque star in the free outdoor comedy.

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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) to Play Bixby Park

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will invite audiences to experience William Shakespeare as they have never seen him before with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). This project is presented In partnership with Long Beach Performing Arts Collective and the Parks of Long Beach, together we present Long Beach Shakespeare Company's return to the Park!

The free outdoor performance will take place on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Bixby Park in Long Beach. The production is recommended for audiences ages 10 and over. It features Eduardo Mora, Kennedi Rose, Marie Santogrossi, and Holly Leveque racing through Shakespeare's comedies, tragedies, histories, and most memorable characters in one exuberant theatrical event.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) transforms the Bard's celebrated body of work into an irreverent whirlwind of physical comedy, rapid character changes, theatrical surprises, and playful audience interaction.

Familiar stories collide, famous speeches take unexpected turns, and centuries of theatrical tradition are gleefully condensed before the audience's eyes. From star-crossed lovers and ambitious kings to mistaken identities, bloody battles, supernatural encounters, and one particularly complicated Danish prince, the production offers an energetic introduction for Shakespeare newcomers and an affectionate comic celebration for longtime admirers.

Presented for FREE as part of Long Beach Shakespeare in the Park, the production continues Long Beach Shakespeare Company's commitment to bringing classical theatre directly into the community. The outdoor setting gives audiences an opportunity to gather, enjoy live performance, and experience Shakespeare's work in an informal and welcoming environment.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic refreshments for an evening of comedy and outdoor theatre.

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