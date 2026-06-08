THE COMEDY OF OPERA to Be Presented by Guild Opera Company at Flappers Comedy Club

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Guild Opera Company will present The Comedy of Opera June 14! Experience two comedic divas; Diana Lucas and Gracie Moore at the famous Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank.

With special guest artists Elias Berezin, Alena Bernardi, Gabriel Manro and pianist Helen Wu, performing great comic opera gems. Reservations strongly suggested.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Gracie Moore's favorite regional theater roles include Berthe in Pippin, Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Reno Sweeny in Anything Goes, Anna in The King and I, Maria in The Sound of Music, Dolly in Hello Dolly. Gracie's voice over resume includes over 1,000 vocal performances on feature films, cartoons, soundtracks and television shows, such as The Walking Dead and the role of Aunt Jessica in the American dub of Disney's THE SECRET WORLD OF ARRIETTY. Gracie is a stand-up comic and a choir director, and performs regularly at Flappers and other clubs around town. She is extremely proud of having founded a theater school for children in Carmel, CA, which she ran for 7 years. But her greatest accomplishment is her three adult (!) children, who have filled her life with laughter, love, depth and the gray hair you see today.

Diana Lucas is an improvisational comedienne at The Second City MainStage Harold Group (Chris Barnes). She attended California State University Northridge as a voice major on a full scholarship. She has sung various operatic roles. Diana has sung at many churches including at the National Cathedral in Washington DC. She is currently recording an album of her own original songs and has performed to acclaim at THE BLUE BIRD CAFE in Nashville,TN. As an actress she has just finished a recurring role on the 23 Emmy award winning THE BAY (USA version filmed in Los Angeles). She is very excited to blend her love of comedy and opera. Diana attended USC, graduated from Occidental College and now resides in Nashville, TN with her husband and 2 children.

GUEST ARTISTS

Soprano Alena Bernardi's credits include: Woman 1 in Songs For A New World, performing as a featured soloist with the Golden State Pops Orchestra, The Queen Of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland, Fiordiligi in Cosi Fan Tutte, Musetta in La Boheme, Barbarina in The Marriage of Figaro, Lily Garland in On The Twentieth Century, and Rapunzel in Into the Woods. Alena has produced the musicals On The Twentieth Century, "Carrie" that Tune, Hit Songs From Flop Musicals! and RuddiGORE with Proof Doubt Closer Theatre Company. In 2019, with HER Theatre Company, Alena put up her own original One-Woman Musical titled Swiped The Musical and was a recipient of the Encore Producers award with the Hollywood Fringe Festival. As a founding member of the Los Angeles' Premiere Music Ensemble; Homegrown Collective, Alena also produced the concert series Homegrown LIVE as well as the collective's Jukebox musical, Coming Home To The Soul which was a recipient of the Hollywood Fringe's Encore producer's award and a selected piece for the March 2026 Musi-CAL showcase at Los Angeles' Catalina Jazz Club. Alena's is credited as a vocal producer and arranger for the Netflix Film "My Oxford Year" released in 2025.

Tenor Elias Berezin highlights included performing with LA Opera Connects, Danilo (Merry Widow) at Mission Opera, Macduff (Macbeth), Luigi (Il Tabarro) and Ferrando (Cosí fan tutte) with Guild Opera, Eisenstein & Dr. Falke (Die Fledermaus) with Pacific Lyric Association, and Tamino (Die Zauberflöte) with Landmark Opera. Berezin created leading roles as The Inventor in Ian Dicke's ROMAN with Synchromy and Autumn in Joseph-Nathaniel Cuenca's SCHISM at UCR Arts. Concert works include tenor in Handel's Messiah & Vaughan Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem with Music at Westwood; Mozart's Coronation Mass, Messiah, Mozart's Requiem, & Haydn's The Creation with the Palisades Symphony; Bach's Cantata 61 "Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland," & Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with Soli Deo Gloria; and in concerts of arias with Opera Italia. A recipient of grant support from Opera Buffs, and was a finalist in the Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition. He has appeared as a young artist with the Boston Wagner Institute, Source Song Festival, Songfest, and the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival.

Multiple Grammy Award winning baritone Gabriel Manro debuted in Dead Man Walking with Frederica von Stade and has since performed a vast repertoire of 130 different roles in opera, musical theater, and symphonic/choral works including numerous contemporary works and 20 world-premieres: Muscovite Trader in The Ghosts of Versailles (Grammy-Best Opera Recording); Mousling in the LA Philharmonic's Alice in Wonderland; Commentator in Wang's Scalia/Ginsburg; original Off-Broadway cast of Orations; original cast of Séance on a Wet Afternoon by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked); Original telecast and tour of A Death in the Family (Opéra Grand D'Avignon); original cast of The Fly by Howard Shore (Lord of the Rings); original cast of Il Postino (Sony Classical); President Lincoln in original cast of Lincoln and Booth; original cast and recording of De Rosa's Alice in Wonderland; original cast of My Chemical Romance Long Live the Black Parade stadium tour; and Jafar in Disney's original Zambello production of Aladdin. Mr. Manro has sung at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Berlin Philharmonie and most recently Walt Disney Concert Hall in Turandot and Schoenberg's Gurrelieder with the LA Philharmonic conducted by Zubin Mehta.

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