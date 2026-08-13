Sacred Fools Theater Company Unveils 30th Anniversary Season

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Sacred Fools Theater Company has announced its upcoming 30th Anniversary Season, a milestone year celebrating three decades of eclectic, wide-ranging, and highly engaging theatrical work in Los Angeles.

From the irreverent to the silly to the profound, this season promises to uphold the company's legacy as a staple of the LA theater community and a proud steward of The Broadwater Theater Complex in Hollywood.

The 30th Anniversary lineup features a dynamic mix of West Coast and World Premieres, award-winning alternative comedy, and special retrospectives honoring the company's vibrant history.

The 2026-2027 Season Lineup

RECENT ALIEN ABDUCTIONS (West Coast Premiere)

November 2026

Written by Jorge Ignacio Cortiñas | Directed by Jaime Robledo

Serving as a centerpiece for the 30th-year celebration, this 2017 Humana Festival hit (originally commissioned by Playwrights Horizon) is part family drama and part examination of personal and cultural alienation. The play follows Álvaro, a queer Puerto Rican artist who believes he has unraveled a real-life conspiracy embedded in an early episode of The X-Files. Years later, a close friend arrives at Álvaro's family home hoping to get permission to publish his plays. What she uncovers there means Álvaro might have been right all along.

Director Jaime Robledo shares his personal connection to the work:

"To be honest, what initially drew me to Recent Alien Abductions was the mere mention of The X-Files. As a fan of the show, I was intrigued with how a play could weave a 20-year-old piece of genre television into something new and exciting. I began reading and immediately was sucked into the mind of this troubled artist with a family much like my own from a part of Puerto Rico my family comes from. Once I started connecting the dots between myself and Álvaro, his upbringing and mine, the world he created for himself seemed much less alien to me. And because of that, I knew I had to tell this story, this family's story, Álvaro's story, my story."

SACRED FOOLS COMMUNITY READING SERIES

September 2026

Nothing builds community like coming together for a good story. Join us on the second Tuesday of each month for a free and casual play reading. We'll explore new and known works with fellow artists.

THE CLUB CLOWN HOLIDAY DANCE PARTY

December 2026

Created and Live Directed by Will McFadden | Produced by Sidney Edwards and Scott Leggett

Sacred Fools brings the holiday cheer with the return of Club Clown, winner of Best Clown/Alternative Comedy at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Audiences are invited to join Frünk, Nigel, and a gang of the sexiest, funniest holiday clowns in Hollywood for an unforgettable, interactive celebration.

MY GIRLFRIEND HAS CANCER AND THIS SHOW IS ABOUT ME (World Premiere)

January 2027

Written and Performed by Elizabeth Hayhurst & Jesse Klein | Directed by Bruno Oliver

Elizabeth has stage 4 cancer and her boyfriend Jesse has a lot of feelings about it. This semi-autobiographical story follows their ongoing saga of maintaining a relationship while dealing with a terminal diagnosis, the absurdity of the American healthcare system, and figuring out how to be another's caretaker when you're barely taking care of yourself. Penned and performed by two experienced comedy writers/performers, this World Premiere confronts cancer and anxiety with unexpected humor and an unusually honest sensibility.

ABSOLUTE LEGENDS!

Spring 2027

Co-Created and Performed by Alan Linic and Will Thomas McFadden

Audiences are clandestinely invited to the Assembly For The Nomination of Absolute Legends to behold the induction of two NEW heroes into the Book of Legends! Prepare for a historical fever dream featuring grueling physical comedy and really good accents.

SACRED FOOLS 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

April 2027

April marks the official 30th Anniversary of the Sacred Fools Theater Company! The community is invited to join in for a month of special celebrations, historical retrospectives, and unique presentations by our talented Resident Artists.

HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL PRODUCTION (TBD)

Summer 2027

Sacred Fools returns to the Fringe! Stay tuned for the announcement of our TBD Hollywood Fringe 2027 Production, continuing our tradition of championing bold, new voices in the festival circuit.

About Sacred Fools Theater Company

For three decades, the multiple-award winning Sacred Fools Theater Company has been dedicated to creating and presenting eclectic, wide-ranging, and highly engaging theatrical work in Los Angeles. Operating out of The Broadwater Theater Complex in Hollywood, Sacred Fools remains a cornerstone of the LA arts community, fostering a collaborative environment where artists and audiences alike can explore the irreverent, the silly, and the profound.

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