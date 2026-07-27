SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER to Present August Calendar of Events
Los Angeles venue to offer a mix of programs for visitors throughout the month.
SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER is set to present a lineup of public programs for the month, continuing its offerings of cultural and community events in Los Angeles. Details of the specific activities were outlined in a release describing the venue's plans for the period.
AUGUST EVENTS
PUBLIC PROGRAMS | MUSIC
Sunset Concerts: Annie and The Caldwells / The Campbell Brothers
Sponsored by the Bilger Family
Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 PM
Skirball Cultural Center
Annie and the Caldwells plays powerful disco soul, blending high-flying vocals with fuzzy, psychedelic riffs whose real troubles and experiences—as an intergenerational family run by women—are at the center of their music. Through every note, The Campbell Brothers celebrate a tradition born in praise and carried by passion, bringing the joy of the church to audiences everywhere while bridging the sacred and the secular through their extraordinary mastery of the sacred steel tradition.
DJ set by Sonrisita.
PUBLIC PROGRAMS | WORDS AND IDEAS, FILM
Photo Credit: smg photograpy | Sarah M. Golonka
Photo Credit: smg photograpy | Sarah M. Golonka
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After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
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Magic at the Langham with David Minkin
The Langham Huntington (5/02-5/02)
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Cynthia Erivo: Let Me Sing To You
Hollywood Bowl (10/15-10/15)
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Studio Cabaret: Tabitha Meeks
George Nakano Theatre (3/05-3/06)
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Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
SAP Center (11/18-11/18)
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Mount Wilson Observatory presents “Jazz / Carte Blanche to Tom Ranier”
Mount Wilson Observatory (8/09-8/09)