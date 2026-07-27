SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER to Present August Calendar of Events

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SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER is set to present a lineup of public programs for the month, continuing its offerings of cultural and community events in Los Angeles. Details of the specific activities were outlined in a release describing the venue's plans for the period.

AUGUST EVENTS

PUBLIC PROGRAMS | MUSIC

Sunset Concerts: Annie and The Caldwells / The Campbell Brothers

Sponsored by the Bilger Family

Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 PM

Skirball Cultural Center

Annie and the Caldwells plays powerful disco soul, blending high-flying vocals with fuzzy, psychedelic riffs whose real troubles and experiences—as an intergenerational family run by women—are at the center of their music. Through every note, The Campbell Brothers celebrate a tradition born in praise and carried by passion, bringing the joy of the church to audiences everywhere while bridging the sacred and the secular through their extraordinary mastery of the sacred steel tradition.

DJ set by Sonrisita.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS | WORDS AND IDEAS, FILM

Photo Credit: smg photograpy | Sarah M. Golonka



Photo Credit: smg photograpy | Sarah M. Golonka

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