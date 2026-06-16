SIGNIFICANT OTHER to Open at Westchester Playhouse with Kentwood Players

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Kentwood Players will present Significant Other by Joshua Harmon opening Friday, July 10 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. This production is directed by Elijah Green and produced by Lori Marple-Pereslete and Ethan Trejo. Significant Other is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Performance dates are Friday, July 10 through Saturday, August 1, 2026. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on July 18 and continue through the rest of the run.

Jordan Berman is on the hunt for Mr. Right. The only wrinkle is each of his trio of close girlfriends is beating him to the altar! As his inner circle warps beyond expectation, Jordan must learn to navigate his newfound isolation while showing up as the companion his friends need.

Featured in the cast are Gail Bernardi, Deion Dillahunty, Lily Chimenti, Wallez James, Felicia, Joie Mitchell (U/S), Autumn Renae, Rebecca Wade (U/S) and Taylor Wesselman.

Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office.

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