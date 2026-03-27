SANCTUARY CITY To Make Orange County Premiere At Chance Theater

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Chance Theater will present the Orange County premiere of SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok as part of its 2026 season. The production will be directed by Oánh Nguyễn and staged at Chance Theater in Anaheim.

Set in the aftermath of 9/11, the play follows two teenagers in Newark, New Jersey, as they navigate adolescence while facing the threat of deportation. When one becomes naturalized, the pair attempt to secure a future together, but their relationship is tested by shifting circumstances and questions of identity and belonging.

“Sanctuary City may be set in the early 2000s, but its urgency feels unmistakably present. It asks what it means to grow up knowing that the place you call home could disappear overnight, and what survival demands of love and friendship when the stakes are that high. As someone who grew up in immigrant and refugee communities in Orange County, I've seen how vulnerable undocumented youth can be, and the impossible choices people make to stay in the only home they know. Sanctuary City captures that reality with extraordinary intimacy and honesty,” said Oánh Nguyễn.

Cast

The cast will feature Spike Pulice as B, Vicky Yvonne as G, and Jonathan Keyes as Henry.

Creative Team

The creative team includes scenic design by Mio Nunez, costume design by Fred Kinney, lighting and sound design by Andrew J. Hungerford, stage management by Jordyn Nieblas-Galvan, and assistant direction by Shinshin Yuder Tsai.

Special Events

A Design Preview Party will take place March 30, offering audiences an opportunity to hear from the director, designers, and cast. Community Spotlight and Pride Night events are scheduled for May 16, with pre- and post-show gatherings. A Wine Night event will be held May 15, featuring complimentary tastings for early-arriving patrons.

Ticket Information

Tickets are now on sale at chancetheater.com or by calling (888) 455-4212. Pay-What-You-Choose preview tickets and SaverTIX options are available. Post-show discussions will take place following each performance.