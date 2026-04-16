Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is Simply the Best!

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An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is, to put it mildly, simply the best! It’s an electrifying sensation that brings the essence of her stunning stage presence to life, set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, including Let’s Stay Together, Better Be Good to Me, I Want to Take You Higher, River Deep – Mountain High, Private Dancer, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do With It? One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions (this writer included) with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (first in 1991 alongside Ike Turner).

Tina Turner (Darilyn Burtley) and the Ikettes (Brooke Aneece, Tiyanna Gentry, Chelsea Nicole Green and Jordan Estella Hankerson). All production photos by Evan Zimmerman

Before her passing on May 23, 2023 at the age of 83, Tina was deeply involved with the development of the Broadway musical that shares her inspiring journey from cotton fields in the South to a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The hardships she endured from a cold-hearted mother and drunken father, her abusive relationship with Ike Turner who discovered Tina (then Anna Mae Bullock) in St. Louis at age 17, to record executives who would not sign her simply due to the color of her skin, are left behind once she found the courage to stand up for herself and what SHE wanted to do with her life. From that point forward, there was no stopping Tina from becoming a worldwide sensation, working her way up the ladder as a single mother with two sons. And each step is told with brilliantly written and staged clarity to make you weep tears of both joy and heartbreak.

Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

The cast is led by supreme belter and extraordinary dancer Darilyn Burtley who totally captivated the audience with her sincere portrayal of Tina’s hardships and impeccably stunning stage presence stepping into Tina’s performance shoes and sparkling costumes worn by the beloved singer. Honestly, each time she took to the stage singing, it felt just like seeing Tina in person again, which is especially true during the show’s big production numbers which add the required brassy and flashy staging the Queen of Rock and Roll deserves.

Auset Jones as Young Anna Mae Bullock

Among the strong supporting cast is young Claire Davy (alternating with Auset Jones as young Anna Mae and young Alline), energetic and spritely in her portrayal of young Anna Mae learning to share her voice from revival meetings as a child through her early years. Other cast standouts include Monty Kane as Ike Turner who is portrayed honestly including all his faults, with K. Bernice as Zelma Bullock, Eva Ruwé as Gran Georgeanna and Eleni Kutay as Rhonda Graam, Tina Turner’s manager for ten years before Tina ventured to Europe to find her own way as a Rock and Roll singer like David Bowie and Mick Jagger, both of whom she performed with after her solo career took off.

Monty Kane as Ike Turner

Brooke Aneece portrays Tina’s adult sister Alline and an Ikette, along with Tiyanna Gentry, Chelsea Nicole Green and Jordan Estella Hankerson who add bursts of excitement as the other Ikettes and as Tina’s rocking back-up ensemble on her solo tours. Kudos to all of them for keeping up with Burtley, or perhaps inspiring her, with each a shining star in her own right.

Lee Thomas Cortopassi as John Carpenter, Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner and Eleni Kutay as Rhonda Graam

Kyle Channel channels controlling record producer Phil Spector who added his distinctive “Wall of Sound” technique to What’s Love Got to Do With It? in 1984, Tina’s first #1 hit as a solo performer. Lee Thomas Cortopassi portrays John Carpenter, an uptight Capitol Records Executive not willing to give Tina the chance to record there, and later comes begging on his knees to sign her when she hits it big in Europe. And much applause was generated when she flatly turns him down! Hans José Mueh is the very entertaining, although quite difficult to understand, fast-talking Aussie Roger Davis, who convinces Tina she must go to Europe to be the Rock and Roll star she is meant to be.

Collin Kilfeather as Erwin Bach and Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

Collin Kilfeather portrays German record producer Erwin Bach who was sent to pick Tina up at the airport for a high-level meeting. Tina describes that encounter as “love at first sight” with the two experiencing an immediate emotional and physical connection to each other. Despite their age 16-year age difference, in real life these two got married, moved to Switzerland (in real life) and stayed together until the end of Tina’s life.

With such overwhelming talent and a score guaranteed to get you up and dancing with the cast at the end, do not miss this spectacular touring production!

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is brilliantly written as a stunning tribute to the trailblazing Queen of Rock and Roll by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall. The current tour is directed to stunning perfection by Phyllida Lloyd with creatively energetic choreography by Anthony Van Laast, music direction by Daniel Mollett.

Tina (Darilyn Burtley) learns about life on the road while touring with Ike, his band, and the Ikettes.

Other outstanding tech credits include extraordinary scenic and costume design by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, eye-popping lighting design by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, wondrous projection design by Jeff Sugg, with orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, and an extraordinary wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

Tina's solo touring career takes off! Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

Please note: the production includes loud music, strobe lighting, gunshots, scenes depicting attempted suicide and domestic abuse, strong language, and simulated cigarette smoking and drug use. Recommended for ages 14 and up, all persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 5 will not be admitted into the theatre; children and teens under the age of 14 are required to have an adult chaperone.

Jadyn Romé and Darilyn Burtley

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. DO NOT MISS your chance to experience this absolutely fantastic on-all-levels production locally at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre during its short run from May 14-19, 2026, with tickets available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com and www.Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Run time is 2 hours and 55 minutes including an intermission.

A limited number of $40 rush tickets will be made available in person at the box office for that day’s performance(s), available 2 hours prior to the beginning of each performance. Ticket inventory and seating locations based on availability. Limit of 2 tickets per valid ID.

Darilyn Burtley takes center stage as Tina Turner

Feeling lucky? Download the Broadway in Hollywood App to enter the daily lottery for two discounted tickets held two days prior to each performance. Only one entry per day per person, with the winners being notified by 6pm the day prior to the awarded performance. Lottery tickets may be picked up at the Hollywood Pantages box office will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with valid photo ID. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

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