RISE To Premiere At Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2026

RISE, written and performed by Diana Varco, will be presented as part of Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2026 on Saturday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. at Whitefire Theatre. The 60-minute solo performance will be followed by a Q&A.

Directed by Meridith Grundei and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson, the one-person show explores themes of childhood trauma, mental health, addiction, and resilience. Written in rhyme and performed on a bare stage with a single chair, the piece incorporates 20 characters, including Truth, Childhood Rage, and Writer’s Rage, within a magical realism framework.

Varco previously premiered her solo work Shattered at Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2017. A trained improviser and character actress, she uses comedy techniques to examine difficult subject matter, including foster care and adverse childhood experiences.

The production includes solo theatre guidance and production support from Jessica Lynn Johnson, CEO of Soaring Solo. The performance contains strong language and distressing themes and is recommended for audiences ages 16 and up.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25 general admission. The performance will take place at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.