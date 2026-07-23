Queen Mary Announces Summer 2026 Lineup of Movies, Live Music, Murder Mysteries & More

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The forecast aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach calls for endless summer fun. Whether enjoying margaritas overlooking the harbor, watching a movie inside the ship's private theater, unwinding with yoga and crystal cleansing beneath the full moon, solving a murder mystery, singing karaoke in the legendary Observation Bar or spending the night aboard the iconic ocean liner, guests will find something happening nearly every day aboard one of Southern California's most historic destinations.

"The Queen Mary's 90th anniversary year of her maiden voyage is the perfect time to rediscover this historic ship," said Steve Caloca, managing director of the Queen Mary. "We've created a summer lineup that offers something for every guest, whether you're here for a waterfront dinner, an overnight getaway, live entertainment or one of our signature seasonal experiences. We want visitors to spend the day, or the weekend, and create memories that can only happen aboard the Queen Mary."

Now underway through July 23, the all-new Queen Mary Summer Vacation experience takes the traditional hotel stay to another level with a fully immersive, three-night getaway inspired by the golden age of ocean liner travel. Based on a 1967 onboard program discovered in the Queen Mary's archives, the experience includes historic stateroom accommodations, all meals, a welcome reception and exclusive programming ranging from guided historical tours and vintage-inspired games to family activities, fitness classes, enrichment sessions, private lounge access and a grand finale Hat Party celebrating the ship's legendary "Last Great Cruise."

The excitement continues throughout the summer with Movies on the Mary, where passengers can enjoy classic films and family favorites inside the ship's private theater, including Spirited Away, and the High School Musical trilogy. Every Friday through Aug. 28, Margaritas on the Mary pairs handcrafted margaritas, tacos, live entertainment and panoramic waterfront views for the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Guests looking for live entertainment can make the Observation Bar their weekly destination with Meet Me at the Mary every Tuesday featuring live music and drink specials, karaoke on Wednesdays and Jazz & Blues Night on Thursdays. The Queen Mary also welcomes the internationally acclaimed Candlelight Concert Series, where the Orchid Quartet performs the music of legendary composer Joe Hisaishi inside the elegant Queen's Salon on July 24 and Aug. 16.

One of the season's most anticipated offerings is the Full Moon Series, returning July 29 and Aug. 27. Guests can begin the evening with specialty full moon cocktails in the Observation Bar, then experience yoga and crystal cleansing under the full moon before continuing with Coven of the Full Moon with Stormie Gayle, an immersive experience exploring lunar rituals, energy work and the Queen Mary's legendary paranormal history.

Additional summer highlights include Murder on the High Seas, an interactive murder mystery dinner experience on select dates, Bingo Loco on July 31, and Boots on the Boat on Aug. 15, bringing country music, dancing and high-energy entertainment aboard the historic ship.

Beyond its signature summer events, guests can extend their visit with an overnight stay in one of the Queen Mary's historic staterooms, savor waterfront dining at Chelsea Chowder House & Bar, cocktails in the iconic Observation Bar, delicious meals at Promenade Cafe, coffee and sweet treats at Jubilee, or grab sandwiches and flatbreads from the Midship Marketplace. Passengers can also enjoy the renowned Royal Sunday Brunch, Afternoon Tea, explore the ship through daily guided and self-guided tours, and discover onboard museum exhibitions that bring Queen Mary's nearly 90 years since her maiden voyage to life.

For a full list of activities and events, visit the Queen Mary's website and explore what's on deck. For more information, upcoming events, programming, and more, visit www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm.

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