Plaza Theatre Adds Tony-Winner John Lloyd Young To 2026-27 Line-Up

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The Plaza Theatre continues the rollout of its highly anticipated 2026–2027 season with a new slate of performances spanning world-class classical music, iconic pop tributes, theatrical storytelling, and beloved artists. Building on a season defined by artistic excellence and cultural resonance, this latest announcement reflects the Plaza’s commitment to presenting unforgettable live experiences in the heart of Palm Springs.

John Lloyd Young, Broadway’s Jersey Boy January 29, 2027

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys For his performance as Valli, Mr. Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning JERSEY BOYS Original Cast Recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

Young’s interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. His five-star-rated solo album of R&B standards is MY TURN… (2014). Mr. Young is a former presidentially appointed Member of Barack Obama’s President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute February 14, 2027

The Liberace & Liza: A Tribute has been a staple for over a decade. Mostly because audiences keep asking for it—and partly because it gives these two fictional friends a legitimate reason to wear enough sequins to be seen from space. Starring David Saffert as Liberace and Jillian Snow as Liza Minnelli, the show serves up holiday classics, show tunes, and the occasional surprise taking audiences on a journey from Gershwin to Kander & Ebb to George Michael to Frozen (because nothing says the holidays like Let it Go). Expect gag gifts no one asked for, mistletoe mishaps, and yes, a Liza cracker— because at this point, it would be weird if there wasn’t one.

This homage is beautifully spot-on, the music is timeless, and let’s just say the banter is sharp enough to cut through even the densest fruitcake. As Oregon ArtsWatch puts it: “The songs are cheerfully and expertly delivered, the impersonations are loving and lived-in, and Saffert and Snow have such a chemistry that their comic banter shines as brightly as their glittering outfits. It’s a delight.”

If you’re after a show that’s part concert, part comedy, and part holiday gathering that somehow ends with everyone feeling a little happier—this is it. Spend your Valentine’s Day with Liberace & Liza!

2026-2027 Season announcements current on sale



May 4, 2026 Star Wars: A New Hope

May 17, 2026 The Westminster Chorus (Desert Classical Series)

June 5, 2026 Ambrosia

July 26, 2026 One Night of Queen

July 28, 2026 Bosco, The Marvelous Miss Gender Tour

June 14, 2026 Michelle Fiori & Friends (Desert Classical Series)

August 2, 2026 International Classic Concerts (Desert Classical Series)

August 22, 2026 Wizard of Oz

August 23, 2026 Coachella Valley Classical Voices (Desert Classical Series)

October 18, 2026 10,000 Maniacs

November 5, 2026 bare – An Artistic Celebration of the Male Body

November 27, 2026 Christmas With The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunther’s Coasters

November 28, 2026 Maria Bamford

December 2, 2026 Meow Meow’s Feline Festive

December 3, 2026 A John Waters Christmas

December 8, 2026 The John Denver Christmas Concert with Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

December 24, 2026 White Christmas Sing-a-Long

December 26, 2026 The Mariachi Divas, A Holiday Celebration

January 23, 2027 Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

January 28, 2027 SixtiesMania

January 30, 2027 Stayin’ Alive One Night of The Bee Gees

February 4, 2027 Piaf! The Show

February 6, 2027 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

February 7, 2027 Lightwire Theatre Presents: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

February 11, 2027 Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

February 12, 2027 Mavis Staples

February 17, 2027 Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

February 27, 2027 Top of The World, A Carpenters Tribute

March 7, 2027 Micky Dolenz – 60 Years of The Monkees

March 25, 2027 Sweet Caroline Tour Starring Jay White

March 27, 2027 New York Philharmonic String Quartet

April 24, 2027 NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players Present Pirate of Penzance in One Act



Movie Series previously announced and currently on sale

Summer Sing-a-Long Series

Generously Sponsored by Carol Fragen

May 24, 2026 The Sound of Music

July 11, 2026 Grease

August 8, 2026 Frozen

Summer Broadway Series

Generously Sponsored by Carol Fragen

June 21, 2026 42nd Street

July 19, 2026 Titanic: The Musical

August 30, 2026 Kinky Boots

Marilyn 100: A Centennial Film Celebration

Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs and Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation

Featuring the Film Society of Screwball Comedy, Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus and Modern Men Chorus

May 29, 2026 The Seven Year Itch

May 30, 2026 Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

May 31, 2026 Some Like It Hot

June 1, 2026 The Misfits