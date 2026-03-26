Plaza Mexico To Host Family Easter Celebration With Activities And Entertainment

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Plaza Mexico will host a family Easter celebration featuring activities for all ages, including opportunities to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. The event will include arts and crafts for children, family activities, vendors, and seasonal treats.

The event is part of Plaza Mexico’s broader 2026 programming, which will include festivals, artisan markets, live music, and community-focused events throughout the year. The venue continues to offer a range of experiences designed for families and local audiences.

Guests must register in advance to receive a complimentary goodie bag.

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